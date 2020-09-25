John Robert (Bob) Miller John Robert (Bob) Miller, 85, from Boulder City, NV was born 1/07/1935 in NM and passed away 8/9/2020. He is survived by his wife, Verna Mae Conde; brother, Johnny Miller, NM; son, Robert Neil Miller, 2 adopted grandchildren, CA; daughter, Robbin Jo Sawyer; 3 grandchildren, CA. Bob was a superb CPA, and owned his own accounting firm in CA. His passions were flying his own plane, riding his motorcycle (in the earlier years), trophy hunting & fishing, especially in Alaska, as well as all over the world, & socializing with a world of friends. Bob proudly served in the US Navy from 1953-1957. He was first on the USS Skagit & was especially proud of his service on the USS catamount ship in the Marshal Islands during the atomic bomb tests in 1955/56. His hats with Skagit and the Catamount embroidered on them initiated many conversations with other Veterans wherever he went. He loved going to Branson, MO each year during the Veteran's week in November. Bob always had a positive, gentle demeanor, was kind, generous considerate; an amazing man & had a lot of love for his world of friends & family. Almost every morning, once he was up began singing hymnal songs, as well as other times during the day. Bob's reply to anyone's greeting of "how are you?," was: "Life is Good!" In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bob's favorite charity: The Special Olympics
, in honor of his special love for his handicapped granddaughter, 1133 19th St NW, Washington DC 20036. The family would enjoy having you join us in celebrating Bob's life, with a bag pipe performance at Bethany Baptist Church, 210 Wyoming St., Boulder City, NV 89005 10/12/2020 at 1:00 pm, or join us live stream on line at Bethany Baptist www.bcbethany.com
; click on Bethany Facebook button; scroll down to live video starting @ 1:00 pm. Please sign his on-line guest book. There will also be a Celebration of Life with a military honor guard ceremony, & bag pipe performance, where he will be interred, at the Veteran's Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside, CA 92518 10/13/2020 @ 1:00 pm.