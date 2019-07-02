|
April 14, 1940 - June 25, 2019 Sleet, John Sanford, 79, beloved husband and father passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. One of 17 children, he was born April 14, 1940 in Connersville, In, the son of Harold and Mossie (Kiser) Sleet. He was raised in Connersville, In, and graduated from Connersville High School in 1958. On July 20, 1968, he was married to Deborah Messer of Connersville, In, in Los Angeles, Ca. He began working for the Ford Motor Company on the assembly line in 1968. Three years later he became a driver for a local bread company. Known as "the bread man", he continued to work there until his retirement in 2002. His employment, however, was just a means to an end, as his real passion was his study of the Bible. He served as a minister of Jehovah's Witnesses for 67 years, and as an Elder since 1972, during which time he helped many individuals learn and apply the Bible's admonition. Besides his wife, Deborah, he is survived by his daughter, Amber Bush and her husband Tony of Rancho Cucamonga, Ca, one son, John Christopher Sleet and his wife Ashley of Pueblo, Co, three grandchildren, Avery, Nadia, and Dradin Sleet, one brother Ernest (Kathryn) Sleet, three sisters, Marion Hunt, Gloria (Sam) Herd, and June Purvis, several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, in-laws and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Mossie Sleet, six brothers, Frank, Mark, Bruce, Fred, David, and Dale, six sisters, Evelyn, Donna, Ellen, Rosemary, Barbara Jean, and Charity. In consideration of his wishes, no funeral services will be held.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on July 2, 2019