John Wayne Littleton Obituary
December 6, 1947 - August 18, 2019 Born in Ruston, Louisiana to Jay and Blanche Littleton. Survived by his wife Kathy (Burns) Littleton; sons Casey and Rich Littleton; five grandchildren, Ryan, Jackson, Peyton, Wyatt Littleton and Haylen Jensen and siblings Donna (Earl) Phares, Gary (Cindy) Littleton and Charlene Littleton. Celebration of Life - September 7, 2019 at 11:00AM at Life Bible Fellowship Church, 2426 N. Euclid Ave., Upland.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Sept. 4, 2019
