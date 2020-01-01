Home

Johnnie Lee Sampson

Johnnie Lee Sampson Obituary
Johnnie Lee Sampson Johnnie Lee Sampson, son of Carl and Dorothy Sampson, passed away on December 22, 2019. Born in Muskogee, OK March 30, 1945, he moved to CA when he was 6 years old. A loving, hard-working family man, he worked in aerospace from 1965 to 2011. He is survived by his wife Beverly (Young) Sampson, their 4 children, Carissa, Carl, Candice, and Curtis Sampson, and 3 children from a previous marriage, Linda Law, Johnnie Sampson Jr, Tracy Adams, 10 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. Services will be held at Forest Lawn Covina Hills. Viewing, Jan 3rd, 9am-9pm. Funeral, Jan 4th at 2pm.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Jan. 1, 2020
