January 27, 1943 - March 5, 2020 Johnny C. Viveros was born on January 27, 1943. He died on March 5, 2020, at the age of 77. Johnny lived in Cucamonga all his life. He was a baseball player and coach for the Cucamonga Mets. He served in the military with the U.S. Army and was a bus driver for the Cucamonga school district for 24 years. The best part of his retirement was golfing with his buddies. Johnny's parents were Panfilo and Paula Viveros. Brothers: Frank, Joe, and Ernie. Sisters: Vangie, Petra, Eloisa, Aurora, Velia, Rosie, Tomasa, and Ophelia. We trust that God will have a heavenly golf course for Johnny. Arrangements are pending. Interment at Riverside National Cemetery.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Apr. 18, 2020