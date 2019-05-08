|
October 18, 1930 - May 2, 2019 Jordan Chase Barb, Sr., 88, of Ontario, California passed away peacefully Thursday, May 2, 2019 at home. Jordan was born on October 18, 1930 in Topeka, Kansas to parents Faye and Clifford Barb, along with a twin brother Delbert, and two sisters (Donna Faye and Glennys). He was married to his first wife Donna Ravonet for 25 years and had two children, Jordan and Janelle. Jordan graduated from Chaffey High School in Ontario in 1949 and worked at Upland Feed and Fuel and Trade West Engineering. After retirement, he became a self-employed Handyman. Jordan was a member of the United States Air Force, serving in the Korean War. He was an active member of the Upland Traveler's Group and Upland First United Methodist Church. He married Margaret Buckey in September 1986. Jordan is survived by his two children, J.C. and Jan, his brother Delbert and two step-daughters, Penny and Susan along with 12 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. Burial arrangements are pending at Bellevue Mausoleum in Ontario, CA.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on May 8, 2019