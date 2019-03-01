|
July 11 1930 - Feb 14 2019 He is survived by his wife of 67 years Queenie Lucero, Joe Lucero Jr, April Lucero, Dr. Conrad and Sally Lucero, Dr. Lucky and Marilyn Lucero, 9 Grandchildren and 1 Great Granddaughter. All services will be at Montecito Chapel on Saturday March 2. Rosary 9:00 am, Viewing 9:45, Chapel Service 10:30 am. Reception to follow at American Legion post 155, 1401 Veterans Way Colton Montecito Memorial Park 3520 E Washington St Colton, Ca 92324 (909) 825-3027
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Mar. 1, 2019