August 8, 1934 - November 18, 2020 On November 18, 2020, Joseph (Pelon) B. Gomez, loving husband and father, passed away peacefully at the age of 86 and is now reunited with our beloved mother Patricia Gomez. He was a lifelong resident of Highland, CA. Joe was a wonderful husband and father who worked hard all his life to give his family the best life possible. Joe served in the U.S. Navy and departed an Honorable Discharge. He was a superintendent for Cement Masons and retired after 30 years. He was a fun, loving grandpa and was loved and respected by all who knew him. He is survived by daughters: Janet, Joann, Gloria and Elaine; sons: Joseph Monreal and Joseph Gomez; 5 sisters; 4 brothers; 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving mother Angelina Gomez, 6 brothers and 2 sisters. He will be laid to rest December 2, 2020. MT. VIEW MORTUARY & CEMETERY, 570 E. Highland Ave., San Bernardino, CA 92404. Visitation:10am-12pm Service:12pm-1pm Committal:1:15pm-2pm. Reception at: American Legion, Redlands, CA.


Published in Daily Bulletin on Nov. 29, 2020.
