September 3, 1945 - January 20, 2020 Joseph Paschal Zimmer, age 74, of Grants Pass, Oregon passed away from cancer on January 20, 2020. His memorial service will be held at 2 P.M. on March 14, 2020, at Christ Lutheran Church, 5500 Francis Ave., Chino, CA. A reception will follow the service at the church. Joe is survived by his wife Crystal of Grants Pass, OR.; sons Matthew & Brenda (Laguna) of Mission Viejo, CA and Jack & Cari (Newman) of Yorba Linda, CA; sisters Christyann & Gar Wood of Sturgis, MI, Paula Zimmer of Madison Heights, MI, Mary and Bob Lenaway of Ferndale, MI; brother Dan Zimmer of Madison Heights, MI; father-in-law Gordon Hoefer of Grants Pass, OR; brother-in-law Chuck & Gretchen (Bisbing) of Vista, CA; grandsons Aaron Zimmer of Mission Viejo, CA and Dustin Wood of Yorba Linda; granddaughter Audrey Zimmer of Mission Viejo and numerous nieces and nephews. Joe was preceded in death by his parents Theodore and Dorothy Zimmer of Royal Oak, MI; his mother-in-law Ernestine Hoefer of Grants Pass, OR; his brothers-in-law Reid Hoefer of Hurley, NM and David Zaffina of Madison Heights, MI. Joe requested that in lieu of flowers Memorials be made to Calvary Lutheran , 909 N.E. A St., Grants Pass, Oregon. Stephens Family Chapel. Stephensfc.com
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Mar. 11, 2020