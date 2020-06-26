Josie Rizo

November 17, 1939 - June 17, 2020 Josephine Cerda Rizo passed away on June 17, 2020, at San Antonio Regional Hospital. She was born on November 17, 1939, to Jim and Connie Cerda. She grew up in Pomona, California, with her 4 brothers and 2 sisters. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Fred Rizo, her daughters, Judy Gonzales and Jackie Lopez, and her son, Joey Rizo. She raised her children, 13 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren in Chino, California, where she co-owned El Rancho Grande Restaurant for 30 years. Our Lady of Guadalupe in Chino, Ca. Friday, June 26, at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at 9:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery in Pomona, Ca.





