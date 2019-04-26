|
JOYCE THORNTON Joyce Thornton, 95, of Rancho Cucamonga, passed away on April 12, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born to the late Arthur and Edna Tibbett, December 5, 1923, in San Diego California. Joyce graduated from Hover High School, San Diego, CA in 1941. She married Frank Thornton August 20, 1944 and they lived together in San Diego, CA, moving to Riverside, CA in 1945, where they were blessed with five children, before relocating to Ontario, CA in 1966. She relocated to Rancho Cucamonga in 2000. Joyce is survived by four children: Ken Thornton of Santa Rosa, CA; Barbara Harvey of Pahrump, NV; Cyndy De Souza of Rancho Cucamonga, CA and Jeff Thornton of Oak Park, CA. She is also survived by nine grandchildren: Brandi Dietrich; Benjamin Thornton; Sarah Lampenfeld; Allison Spitzer; Ian Harvey; Michael DeSouza; Laurie Ford; Laurel Thornton; Kevin Thornton, and fourteen great grandchildren. Joyce was predeceased by her son Michael Thornton in 1990, grandson Chad Harvey in 2015, and loving husband in 2000. Joyce was a Sales Associate at J C Penney's Montclair for 18 years. After the passing of her husband, Frank, Joyce dedicated 15 years to the Kaiser Permanente Volunteer Group, working with cancer survivors and volunteering at the gift shops at the Fontana and Ontario Kaiser Permanente Hospital facilities. In addition to her volunteer work, Joyce was a member of the Upland Travelers Club. She was a talented seamstress and quilter, and avid about knitting and crocheting. In addition she enjoyed time with her many friends attending slot tournaments at various Southern California Casinos and playing community games of Bingo, Bunko and Bocce Ball. Viewing ceremony will be held at Richardson & Peterson Mortuary in Ontario on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 9:00am. The graveside service will take place at 11:30am at the Montecito Cemetery in Colton.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Apr. 26, 2019