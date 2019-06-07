Juanita (Nikki) Saylors Gilbertson October 15, 1929 - June 3, 2019 Juanita (Nikki) Saylors Gilbertson, beloved wife to Warner Elmer Gilbertson and mother to Michael, Dennis, Susan and Doug, died Monday, June 3, 2019. Battling kidney failure on dialysis for nearly 3 years, she had recently developed pneumonia and never fully recovered. She died peacefully at home with her husband and daughter by her side. She was 89 years of age. Nikki was born October 15, 1929 in Ohio but moved to Cookeville, Tennessee at 2 months old where she lived until 1943 when she moved to Ontario, California. She attended Chaffey High School and Chaffey Jr College, where she was selected as a Jr. Rose Bowl princess in 1948. Nikki met and later married the love of her life at Temple Baptist Church in Ontario, California. To everyone who met her, she was a shining example of God's love. Nikki and Warner had just celebrated their 70th Wedding Anniversary in April. In addition to her children and their spouses, she is survived by 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Services will be held at Draper Mortuary in Ontario on Sunday, June 9th at 1pm. The Chapel will be open for viewing purposes at 12:30pm and after the service. Draper Mortuary 811 North Mountain Ave Ontario, CA 91762 Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary