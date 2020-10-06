1/1
Juanita "Sue" Lyon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
September 29, 1943 - October 3, 2020 Juanita "Sue" Lyon, aged 77, died on the 3rd of October, 2020. She was born in Silsbee, Texas to Lewis M. Daves and Rosalie Daves on September 29th, 1943. An airforce brat, Sue spent her youth traveling across the world with her family as her father often relocated military bases. After her marriage to Elvis Duane in 1962, Sue raised Ed and Michelle in Upland, California before becoming "Sue Sue" to several grandchildren: Brooke, Lexi, Nicho, Tyler, Monika, Linsey and Megan. Together, Sue and Duane built RMA Group up to the engineering firm it is today. Sue Sue was often found on the golf course and played competitively on the Lake Arrowhead Ladies team, claiming several women's championships. She is survived by her children, her sister, her grandchildren, her son-in-law, Slawek, daughter-in-law Peggy and a collection of cherished piggies. Sue's life will be honored in a private ceremony at the Fleur De Lis Chapel in Upland.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Bulletin on Oct. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved