JUDY FAY MARTIN June 28, 1950 - August 17, 2019 Graveside services for Judy Fay Martin, 69, of Ontario, CA, will be held at 2:00 P.M. Fri., Aug. 30, 2019 at the Lusk Cemetery in Lusk, WY. Judy was born June 28, 1950, in Odessa, TX. After a 10 month battle with cancer, Judy was called home by the Lord Aug. 17, 2019 in San Dimas, CA, while in the company of her loving family. She is survived by her two children, son Chuck Martin, his wife Maureen and their boys Dustin and Charles of Phelan, CA; daughter Pamela Martin Lopez and her two boys Joshua Lopez and Jacob Lopez of San Dimas, CA, and her loving brothers, Billy Smith and Michael Peacock, both of Texas, and Glen Boyd of Apple Valley, CA. Judy had been married to Orville Martin for 41 years when he passed in 2005. They raised their children in Ontario, CA but loved their ranch in Lusk, Wyoming. Together they will be in Wyoming buried side by side. Judy was known for the love of family and friends, and she absolutely will be missed.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Aug. 27, 2019