August 13, 1946 - June 21, 2019 Judy was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, daughter, friend, and neighbor. She died at the age of 72 due to complications with pancreatic cancer. She is survived by her mother, Lettie; her sister, Carolyn; her son, Jason (Shari); and her three grandchildren, Zoe, Jonas, and Noah. She was preceded in death by her father, Carl Rieber; her sisters, Jo and Debbie; and her husband, Herschel. She graduated from South Gate High School and worked for Alta Loma School District for over 20 years prior to her retirement. Judy loved arts and crafts, sewing, and decorating. In more recent years, she also greatly enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren. Judy was a kind, humorous, and compassionate woman who deeply cared for her friends and family. Her kindness and humor will be remembered by all who knew her. Services for Judy will be held on Saturday, July 6th at 11 AM at Forest Lawn - Covina Hills, 21300 Via Verde Drive, Covina, California 91724. In her memory, please donate to Disabled American Veterans (www.donatedav.org). Judy will be missed and she will live in our hearts forever. Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on June 29, 2019