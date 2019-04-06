|
JULIA ANN ABLES (JUDY JAMES) Julia Ann Ables (Judy James) passed away in her sleep on April 2, 2019 after a 19 year battle with COPD, in Palm Desert CA. She leaves behind her husband of 44 years Lee Ables, a sister Maureen (James) Balog of Arizona, a brother Tom James of Seymour Indiana, nieces Beth James, & Traci Haber, nephews Mike Balog, and Patrick James and numerous cousins. She was proceeded in death by her mother Ruth (Tracey) James, father Ralph James and brother William (Bill) James. Judy was a 1954 graduate of Shields High School (Seymour) and later received a degree in Interior Design from Chaffey College. Judy left Indiana for California after turning 21 years old and went out on her own, setting in West Los Angeles where she worked several years for Sears prior to leaving in 1963 to work in accounting at Texaco Inc . She also resided in Burbank Ca, Claremont Ca and Palm Desert Ca. Judy and Lee met while working at Texaco and were married in May 1975. Judy enjoyed being with family, music, reading romance novels, attending various concerts. dancing, dining out and being with her several dogs over the years. She was a wonderful person, wife, daughter and sister. She was the epitome of all the clich‚s: friendly, loyal, caring, dependable, mentor. She is and will always me missed by husband, family and friends. Contributions can be made in her honor to St Judes, Los Angeles Childrens Hospital, or Rileys Childrens Hospital. Service is at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills on Wed April 10 at 2:30 with viewing at 2:00 pm.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Apr. 6, 2019