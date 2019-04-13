JULIA E. MAKI February 10, 1933 - March 30, 2019 Julia E. Maki, age 86 went to be with the Lord on March 30, 2019. Julia joins her husband, Donald and son Daniel. Julia was born in Palmer, Michigan and lived there most of her young life. She met her future husband, Donald in kindergarten. They were sweethearts her entire life. She graduated from Negaunee High School in 1950. Julia married Donald Maki on July 28, 1951. In 1958 they moved to Ontario, CA. They raised three children, Jeanette, David, and Daniel. Julia is survived by daughter, Jeanette and Rene Laporte of Chino, CA and son David and Cathi Maki of Utah. 10 grandchildren, and 25 great-grandchildren. She cherished being around her family and loved her fellowship at her church. She loved and enjoyed camping and traveling and dancing with her husband Don. A service and Celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Lutheran Church, 201 E "G" Street, Ontario, CA. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to First Lutheran Church of Ontario in honor and memory of Julia Maki. Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary