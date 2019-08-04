|
JUSTUS J. CASTLEBERRY Justus Castleberry, a decorated WWII vet, 75-year Inland Empire, CA resident, and co-founder of Lloyds Furniture passed away peacefully in Claremont, CA on July 12, 2019. He was 97. During WWII, Mr. Castleberry served his country in the U.S. Army Air Corps as an aircraft maintenance supervisor in Europe. After the war, he moved to Pomona, CA, and graduated in the first class from Mt. San Antonio College, where he met his future wife, Martha Mills, a Pomona native. He became business partners with his brother Lloyd during the 1950s, and the two ran Lloyd's Furniture, Appliances and Building Materials on Holt Avenue in Montclair. He and Mrs. Castleberry made their home in Claremont for 57 years, raising their two daughters there. Mr. Castleberry is survived by wife Martha of 71 years; daughters, Gail Smith and Sandii Daigh; granddaughters, Mackenzie and Callan Smith; and eight nieces and nephews. "'I've had a good run," is what Jut would often tell his friends and family in his later years. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to VNA Hospice and Palliative Care of Southern California at vnasocal.org/donate-to-vna, or by check to P.O. Box 908, Claremont, CA 91711.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Aug. 4, 2019