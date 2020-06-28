April 24, 1950 - June 24, 2020 Kathleen Carol Hanford Scott, our precious wife, mother, grandmother and friend, left this world on June 24, 2020. She is known for her kindness, humility, optimism, her love of artificial flowers, and her sense of style and humor. She was born to Carol and Dr. Kenneth Hanford, on April 24,1950 in Bakersfield, CA. She attended U.C. Davis and earned a degree in Dietetics. It is at Davis where she met and fell in love with Bradford Kent Scott. They were married in Bakersfield, CA on June 23, 1973, and just celebrated 47 years of marriage. Kathy and Brad were residents of Ontario, CA for most of their married lives, having most recently retired and moved to Highland, UT in 2017. She received a "Community Hero" award from the Daily Bulletin on July 16, 1995, for her work in forming the South Ontario Citizens Coalition (S.O.C.C.) to help secure funds to build Woodcrest Jr. High and Liberty Elementary School. She was a Registered Dietician and worked for the Visiting Nurses Association and Hospice, blessing others for 30 years. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and treated everyone with Christlike love. Kathy blessed the lives of all who knew her and she will be truly missed. For a more detailed account, please see www.andersonmortuary.com
Published in Daily Bulletin on Jun. 28, 2020.