Kathy L. (Rizo) Candelaria
Kathy L. (Rizo) Candelaria Aug. 27, 1948 - Sept. 29, 2020 Kathy L. (Rizo) Candelaria, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away in the comfort of her home on Sept. 29, 2020, at the age of 72. Kathy was born in Pomona on August 27, 1948, to Manuel and Conception Rizo. She attended Sacred Heart School and graduated from Pomona Catholic Girls' High School in 1966. A dedicated single mother, Kathy worked for the CA Dept. of Corrections for over 20 years before retiring in 2010 (though she considered being a "Granny" the best job in the world). Kathy is survived by her daughters Devanie (Francisco) Donez of Upland, and Carrie (Scott) Cappiello of San Marcos; her precious grandchildren Patrick and Kate Donez, and Griffin, Harper and Reid Cappiello; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters Sarah Cerda, Agnes Rizo and Anna Uribe; her brothers Louie Rizo and Chuckie Rizo; and her nephews Dominic Rizo and Matthew Pettigrew. Her daughters are grateful for the support of Kathy's extended family and friends during her long illness. Funeral services will be held privately.


Published in Daily Bulletin on Oct. 14, 2020.
