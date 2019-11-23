|
|
May 13,1941 - November 14, 2019 Kenneth Jack Haarala, age 78, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, November 14, 2019 after bravely battling cancer for 10 years. Born May 13, 1941 to Toivo and Elsie Haarala in Lansing, Michigan, the family relocated to Fontana, California in 1950 where he met the love of his life and best friend, Cherie, in junior high, marrying her after she graduated from Fontana High School. He worked at Santa Fe Railroad, Kaiser Steel, and later in the furniture business before taking a job at United Parcel Service in 1969. A creative problem solver and dedicated labor advocate, he became a union steward in 1985 and then joined Teamsters Union Local 63 full time as a business agent in 1990, soon becoming Chairman of the UPS Grievance Panel, Southwest Region. Ultimately, he moved on to serve as President of Local 63 for 17 years, totaling 45 years as a Teamster. A fierce defender of labor and workers' rights, his legacy is that of a true working-class hero. In private life, he was a homebody, avid equestrian, consummate remodeler, devout Lutheran Christian, and above all, a faithful family man on a mission to share his affinity for the music and high-fidelity audio that gave him so much joy in this world. He was preceded by both his parents, brother, Teddy, daughter, Stephanie Jill, and grandson, Cole Allen. He is survived by his brother, Thomas (Darlene), wife of 59 years, Cherie, daughter, Cynthia (Kirby), sons Christian (Beth Ann) and Erik, granddaughters Kennedy, Sophie, and Cassidy, grandson, Ethan, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins in California, Arizona, and Michigan. Services will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 4:00 p.m.at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1505 S. Ford St., Redlands, CA 92373. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations to the City of Hope Cancer Treatment and Research Center in Duarte, CA in Kenneth's name.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Nov. 23, 2019