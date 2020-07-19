1957 - 2020 - Ken passed away March 18, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, succumbing to pneumonia/sepsis. He was born January 27, 1957 in Santa Monica, CA. Ken grew up in Ontario, CA. He graduated from Chaffey HS and graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in Business-Accounting. At Cal Poly, he was a member and president of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. Ken began his career as an accountant for Ernst and Whinney in LA, then served as CFO for Capitol Records, EMI and Virgin Records as Executive VP in London and LA. Ken brokered large record contracts and helped launch many artists' careers. With Virgin, he was one of the principals behind "Now That's What I Call Music", Pure Moods, Journeys, and he launched New River Records which brought the 1-10 Chronicles. Ken was also a principal in promoting many artists such as Yanni, Mariah Carey, Lenny Kravitz, Aaliyah, and The Spice Girls. Ken brokered, for Janet Jackson, the contract renewal for $80 million rendering her the highest paid musician at the time. Peter Gabriel's recording studio, lauded and waked Ken with whom Peter Gabriel was close. "What amazing memories we have with Ken-both at work and play-he was a wonderful character and a true professional. We will always remember him as a fantastic champion for Real Records-he helped us believe in the potential of the label with his ambitious and visionary plans." Ken is survived by his wife, Maggie Pedersen; sons Owen Pedersen and Nick Rapp; his mother Janet Pedersen; his sister Kathy Pedersen-Nadler, several nieces and nephews, and a host of loving friends and colleagues. He was preceded in death by his father Kenneth G. Pedersen and his brother Daniel S. Pedersen. Memorial services are pending due to the pandemic. Donations for Owen's college and family fund may be made at "The Ken Pedersen Family Memorial Fund" GoFundMe page.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store