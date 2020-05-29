October 16, 1946 - May 23, 2020 Dr. Kenneth Louis Meyer Ken passed way on Sat., May 23rd, 2020 at the age of 73. He was a clinical forensic psychologist. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Linda J. Meyer. He leaves behind his sister, Ginny and brother-in-law, Ron; his brother, Bill and wife Lynn; and various nieces and nephews and step-children as well as step-grandchildren. He was a veteran during the Vietnam war. May He Sail The Heaven's Forever! Services are private.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Bulletin on May 29, 2020.