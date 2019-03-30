February 17, 1935 - March 21, 2019 Kenneth O. McCullough was born in Sallisaw, OK and passed away March 21, 2019 in Temecula, CA. He had suffered from cancer and heart disease. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Betty), sons Lance (Susie) and Daren (Tracie), stepson Thomas (Windy) Sirignano daughters Ndala (George) Scheele, Shawna (Daniel) McManus, step-daughters Judy (Robert) Jurek, Jill (Dean) Marquez, and Gina (Richard) Rodriguez, brother Jerry (Linda), as well as several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and 3 sisters. He was retired from Pomona USD. After retiring he and his wife traveled across the country and spent summers on Lamoka Lake in upstate New York. He was in the US Army from 1957-1959 and became a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne based in NC. Services will be held at the Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside, CA on April 19th at 12:30 pm. A reception will follow at Casa Volante mobile home park, 8651 E Foothill Blvd, Rancho Cucamonga at 2:30 pm. Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary