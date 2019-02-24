|
KENNETH OLIVER HORRELL
Kenneth Oliver Horrell, our much loved father, grandfather and great grand- father peacefully went to be with our Lord and Savior on Friday, February 15, 2019. He gave his love unconditionally to his wife, Carol, for 55 wonderful years. Also, blessed with his love were their children: Barbara Boros (John), John Horrell, Stephen W. Horrell, Cynthia Lane (Ron). Ken leaves six grandchildren: Jamie, Lori, and Stephen C. Horrell, Sarah Ewing, David Boros, Susan Willemstein and eight great-grandchildren: Olivia, Cooper, Dylan, Zachary, Noah, Beckham, Elliott and Nash. Ken is also survived by his beloved brother Donald (Bud) Horrell (Carlene), sister Marlene Burkemper (Lee), brother-in-law Dave Lange (Sharon) and sister-in-law Joan Ferro (Roy), nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Carol, sister Sharon Lange, brothers-in-law David Dunham and Roy Ferro.
Ken was a faithful, devout Christian and member of Grace Lutheran Church. He was also a staunch patriot and a proud member of the Republican Party. His moral character and kindness were evident with his generous contributions to over eighty charities.
Over sixty six years, Ken held many positions in the Printing Industry, earning great respect and national recognition. He ultimately owned his own business and recently retired after a successful and gratifying career.
In addition to his love of God, family and friends, Ken enjoyed The St. Louis Cardinals, horse racing, John Wayne and Snickers. His warm, genuine smile will live in our hearts forever.
His service will be held Saturday, March 2nd, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church at 11:00 a.m. The address is 2108 N. Euclid Avenue, Upland, CA 91784. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be given to the City of Hope in Duarte, CA and The Wholehearted Foundation in Leesburg, VA.
