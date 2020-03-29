Home

Age 101, a resident of Escondido, Ca (formerly of San Bernardino, Ca), passed away on January 15, 2020. Beloved, father, grandfather & great grandfather. He was born January 27, 1919 in Frazee, MN and a resident of San Bernardino since 1957. He was a WWII Veteran. He was the devoted husband of Gen for 61 years. He is survived by his 5 children, Joyce Larson, Skip Krenz, Sharon (Jon) Shook, Terri (Ronn) Bose' & Ronald (Jacquie) Krenz; 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren and many other relatives. He had many interests and hobbies and was a very fun and adventurous man. We will miss him. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Mar. 29, 2020
