Kristi Marinez
January 14, 1962 - August 26, 2020 Kristi Gale Marinez peacefully passed away on August 26, 2020 at Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, NC while being loved on, held by her family and listening to music and audio of herself with her children and grandchildren. She was born on January 14, 1962 to George and Sandy Jordan in Upland, California. She was raised in Ontario, California and attended Chaffey High School. She was a paralegal and medical assistant as well as a probation community service officer. But more than anything, she was a loving wife and mother. Kris is survived by her parents, George & Sandy; her husband, Rob, of 35 years; her children, Marty (Country), Shannon and Robby (Shawna); her brother Jeff (Dena) and her sister Kerri Holston (Mike); her grandchildren ShyAnn, Brittney, Darrian, Tristan, Hayden, Alaina, Kyrie, Robert and Jordan and one great grandchild, Holden; her sister-in-love, Cindy and many loved nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed.


Published in Daily Bulletin on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home
2685 Henderson Dr
Jacksonville, NC 28546
9103472595
September 1, 2020
Oh my dear sister even as a child you were so generous even making Easter baskets for the whole family(what 8 year old does that?). I could spend a lifetime telling funny wonderful stories, but the anguish is too much. So i will honor you with my tears. Oh Kris i am in such deep mourning i love you!!!!!!
Kerri Jordan Holston
Sister
August 31, 2020
My Grammy was one of the best people I know. I keep wishing I could laugh with her because that was the thing I loved doing the most with her. There wasn't a second that we didn't enjoy each other even when things were bad. She was a comfort to me. I love you always and I miss you deeply, Grandma.
Shyann Martin
Grandchild
August 30, 2020
You were one of a kind auntie. I don’t know anyone who has an aunt like you. I miss you and I love you auntie. Thank you for everything and everything you’ve taught us.
Michelle Jordan
Family
August 30, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. We lost you way too soon and getting through this will be difficult. The world just isn’t the same without Grandma Kris in it. We love you so very much.
McLaughlin Family
Family
August 30, 2020
Mom and dad on their wedding day. I'm going to miss you so much momma
Marty
Son
August 30, 2020
Aunt Kris, I love you so much I miss you dearly. You were a very important person well I was in my teen years and I always wanted to make you proud. I miss your laugh. I remember one time I was having such a horrible time and you made me your famous creme puffs to make me feel better. You are so amazing. I love you..
Michelle Nunez
Family
August 30, 2020
I only really had the chance to speak to you once, and you spent the entire time complementing me even though we had just met. You and Shannon praised our friendship that day as a blessing in your lives but your daughter has been a ray of sunshine in my life since the moment we met. To say that you raised such a powerful, beautiful, unbreakable woman speak volumes to who you were as a person. Thank you so much for the impact you've made in my life. I wish I had a chance to meet you in person, but your legacy will live on through every single life you touched. Rest in absolute peace and paradise, you beautiful, beautiful soul.
Nikia Hankerson
Friend
August 30, 2020
Kris you will be missed by many my friend we have been through it all together sis I will miss your caring love straight up front love-until we meet again- love ya- Suzi
Suzi
Friend
August 30, 2020
Shannon Bunn
Daughter
August 30, 2020
Shannon Bunn
Daughter
August 29, 2020
Mommy I love you so much! I’m not ok yet this is not ok. I lost the Queen of my heart and my best friend. This doesn’t seem real. I need you here with me and us. Please help us God
Shannon Bunn
Daughter
