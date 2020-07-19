June 10, 1919 - July 15, 2020 La Nora June Hall, 101, of North Liberty, Iowa, died on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Briarwood Healthcare Center in Iowa City, surrounded by her family. There will be a private family graveside service at Hillside Cemetery, Lancaster, Wisconsin. Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service of Iowa City assisted the family with arrangements. La Nora was born on June 10, 1919 in West Granville, Wisconsin, the daughter of Frank and Lydia (Booth) Featherly. On March 28, 1936, La Nora married Wallace J. Hall in Minong, Wisconsin. La Nora and Wallace had six children: Verna, Judith, Wallace N., Wanda, Roger, and Russell. Wallace J. died on March 9, 1991. La Nora worked at the Lancaster Memorial Hospital for 10 years in the maternity ward. She loved her patients and the gifts they brought into the world. In 1967, La Nora and Wallace relocated to California leaving behind the Midwest winters. There they owned and operated a retail liquor store for 15 years. La Nora was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Upland. She loved being with and entertaining her family with her excellent cooking and baking skill. Each child and grandchild plus various family members and friends were recipients of her beautifully crocheted afghans. She also enjoyed ballroom dancing and numerous cruises. Eight years after Wallace's death, La Nora, at the age of 80, married Jay E. Rowberry in Upland, California on June 26, 1999. Following Jay's death on November 17, 2013, La Nora relocated to the Iowa City area to be near her son and his family. La Nora is survived by her children: Judith Hartwig of Richardson, TX; Wanda Hall of Perryville, MO; Wallace (Helen) Hall of Swisher, IA and son-in-law William E. Huff of Upland, CA; eight grandchildren: William J. (Lisa) Huff, Steven (Satomi) Huff, Daniel (Rose) Hartwig, Sarah Hartwig, Fred (Jeanne) Slaght, Ryan (Terina) Slaght, Angela Phipps and Alicia (Eric) Bartsch. She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Lydia Featherly; husbands Wallace J. and Jay; four brothers; three sisters; her infant twins, Roger and Russell; and her daughter, Verna Huff. The Hall family would like to extend their gratitude to the doctors and nurses at Iowa City Mercy Hospital and Briarwood Healthcare Center for their care and compassion.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store