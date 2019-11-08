|
|
La Verne J. Hardy passed away peacefully October 24, 2019 in her beloved Ontario home at the age of 92. She was born in Los Angeles, CA and lived 67 years in Ontario. She served many years as a noon-aid at Hawthorne Elementary School. She was preceded in death by her father, William H. Drews; mother, Helen E. Drews; brother, William C. Drews; husband, Robert H. Hardy; and grandson, Robert V. Hardy. La Verne married the love of her life, Robert "Bob" February 1, 1947. They were married 69 years before Robert's passing in 2016. A devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she is survived by her children: Patrick D. Hardy (Jill), Terrence S. Hardy (Judy), Kevin A. Hardy (Pamela), Sharon L. Schroeder (James), Kathleen M. Hardy, Maureen S. Blair, Mary B. Perez (Martin), and Erin C. Perez (Daniel), fifteen grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. A public viewing will be held November 11, 9:30 a.m. at Stone Mortuary in Upland, CA. The memorial mass will follow 11:30 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Upland, CA. Graveside services will take place 1 p.m. at Bellevue Memorial Park in Ontario, CA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the ASPCA.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Nov. 8, 2019