Age 82, of Ontario, CA, passed away at Villa Mesa Comfort and Care Center in Upland, CA on January 22, 2020. Larry was born in Virden, Illinois on March 22, 1937 and was raised in Roxanna, Ill. His family moved to Arizona when he was 9 years old as soon as his father was released from his work for the war effort. Larry graduated from Phoenix Technical High School in Arizona in 1955 and went to work as a draftsman. He met his future wife on a blind date and he married Genny Jacobs on June 7, 1957. They moved to Upland, CA in 1960. Larry worked for Linde Hydrogen Plant; Potlatch Paper Company and in 1968 went to work at Cal Poly, Pomona as a building service engineer where he worked for 30 years. He and his wife attended First Christian Church of Ontario, CA, while raising their 3 children. Larry could fix anything. Instead of replacing something that broke he could almost always make or buy a new part and keep it running as good as or better than new. As an example, he bought a brand new 1962 Chevy truck and kept it running for 32 years. He donated his time to maintaining the Released Time Christian Education truck, trailer and the first shuttle bus. He renovated the interior of the shuttle bus so it could be used for the Released Time Bible classes for public school students. He was always ready to lend his expertise to friends and neighbors. His hobbies included building his own sand buggy and taking the family for rides in the sand dunes along the coast. He also enjoyed bowling, fishing and hunting. He was especially proud of getting his private pilot's license and flying small planes. Larry and a friend even built a Fokker Eindecker airplane in his garage. After he retired, he continued what began as a childhood hobby of building model airplanes and began building and flying radio controlled airplanes, even competing in and winning the California Long Distance RC Flying Marathon for the Corona RC. When his arthritis kept him from building RC airplanes he continued to enjoy going to club meets to socialize and watch them fly. He enjoyed reading, watching Westerns, Sports and Grey's Anatomy on TV and family birthday parties. Larry is survived by his wife of 62 years, Genny; his daughter, Donna (husband, PJ) Buckner of Rialto, CA; his son, Andy Madison of Palmdale, CA; daughter-in-law, Adina Madison of Altadena, CA; grandchildren, Christopher Jacobs of Santa Clarita, CA; Lindsey (husband, Terrance) Jaremko of Tujunga, CA; Jason Buckner, (wife, Belle) of Tucson, AZ, and Jack and Jourdan Madison of Altadena, CA. great-grandchildren; Ella, Emmy, and Elijah Buckner of Tucson, AZ; three brothers, Lyle (wife, Carolyn) Madison of Nashville, TN; Don (wife, Carolyn) Madison of Surprise, AZ: Mitch (wife, Sharon) Wright of Marana, AZ.; nephews, Chris Madison of Surprise, AZ; Tony (wife, Davina), Madison of Santa Clara, CA; Mark Wright, Arana, AZ; niece Julie (husband, Robert) Canepa of McKinleyville, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Ruth Madison; step-mother, Alma Wright; sister, Peggy Claiborne; brother, Bobby Madison and son, Larry Madison, Jr. A memorial service will be held at Sunrise Church, 1355 West 5th Street, Ontario, Calif. 91762 on February 6, 2020 at 3:30 pm. All are invited to a reception in the fellowship hall immediately after the service. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that contributions be made to the Ontario-Montclair Released Time Christian Education Program - Bus Fund. Checks can be mailed to Ontario RTCE, P. O. Box 731, Upland, Calif. 91785.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Feb. 4, 2020