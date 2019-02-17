LARRY EUGENE EMERY

June 30, 1942 - February 8, 2019



Larry is survived by his wife Diane of

57 years, his son Curtis (Blanca) of Upland, son James of Ontario, and grandchildren Casie, Collin. Brothers Steven of Helendale, CA and Michael (Roxanne) of Laughlin, NV, and his

best friend from High School, Larry Caskey (Jan) of Reedley, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents Clifford and Beatrice Emery.

Larry enjoyed fishing, going to Indian Casinos, and working with projects like the beautiful pieces he made with wood called Intarsia. He made planters with succulents he grew and gave to friends and family. Larry treated everyone equally and with great respect whenever he met with them. His family would say he was the finest man there ever was. He was a meat cutter by trade all his working life. He worked at various markets as well as part owner of a meat market. He retired in 2005 and worked for Albertsons at that time.

Larry requested to be cremated and not to have a service or funeral. The family would like to thank Bright Haven Hospice for the loving care Larry received from his nurses, Efren Montenegro, Jessica Serrano, and especially Maura Alvarado, his Hospice Aide who gave him his "Bed Bath" three times a week. Larry was always happy when Maura came and there was laughter during a very difficult illness.

