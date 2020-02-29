|
November 8, 1938 - February 20, 2020 Larry Joe Kay, 81, of Yucaipa, CA, passed away peacefully at Redlands Community Hospital with his family by his side on Thursday, February 20, 2020. He is survived by his wife Carolyn, daughter Kim Kivett, sons Jeff and Randy, step children Josh, Wendy and Jacob, 13 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, brothers Mel and Jerry, and sisters Shirley Price, Barbara Petitt, Janis Butler and Kathy Gerard. Larry was born in Turlock, CA. He worked for Fenceworks, Inc. in Riverside, CA for more than 30 years before retiring in 2010. His passions were hunting, fishing and rooting for his beloved LA Dodgers. A service will be held on March 14, 2020 at East Hills Community Church, 20660 Orange Terrace Pkwy., Riverside, CA 92508 at 11:00 AM.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Feb. 29, 2020