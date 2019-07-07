|
|
LARRY M. GUERRERO Age 74, died June 27, 2019, at home in Apple Valley , CA surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 9, 1945, where he grew up to the age of 19, in Cucamonga. Thereafter the family relocated to Montclair, Ca. where he lived there for 55 years. Larry was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Mary Guerrero; brother Charlie Guerrero; sisters Val Patino, and Alice Guerrero. Survived by his sisters, Dolores Granados and Irene Rush (Virgil). Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 9th, from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon. at the Richardson Peterson Funeral Home, 123 W. G Street, Ontario Ca. following the burial at Bellevue Memorial Park, Ontario Ca.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on July 7, 2019