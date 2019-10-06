|
LAWRENCE E. DEAL Larry Deal passed away at home on September 12, 2019. Born March 30, 1940, in the Pomona Valley Hospital, Larry lived his entire life in Pomon and La Verne. A product of Pomona schools, Pomona High School Class of 1958, Larry graduated from La Verne College in 1962. He taught thirty-three years for the Pomona Schools, thirty of those years as a counselor at Ganesha High School. Larry enjoyed water sports, classic hot rods, travel, music, and a large and loving extended family. His immediate survivors are his wife of fifty-seven years, Diane; his daughter, Laura Deal-Russi and son-in-law, Todd Russi; his son, Gary Deal and daughter-in-law, Leslie Deal; his grandchildren, Ryan Deal and Casey Deal; and his sister, Peggy Redman. Memorial services for Larry will be held on November 16, 2019, at 11:00 AM at the Pomona Fellowship Church of the Brethren. As a tribute to Larry, guests are invited to wear Hawaiian shirts.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Oct. 6, 2019