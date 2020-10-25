Layla Auer

March 4, 1999 - October 11, 2020 Layla was born on March 4, 1999 in Upland, CA and passed unexpectedly on October 11, 2020 in Chino at the age of 21. She is survived by her parents, Robert and Leila Auer, and brother Robby of Chino, grandparents George and Patricia Martinez of Morro Bay, and Robert Anke of Claremont. She was preceded in death by her grandparents William and Corrine Auer of Fontana and grandmother Kathleen Anke of Claremont. Layla attended primary school at Ontario Christian and Oxford Preparatory Academy. She attended Chino Hills High School and Chino High School where she was involved in Cheerleading, ASB and Dance Club. Layla was an Allstar Cheerleader at The Talent Factory in Chino from the age of 5. Cheering until she was 17, she finished competitive cheerleading with California Allstars with whom she traveled to Florida, coming home with UCA World Championship awards. After high school she attended Cal Poly Pomona and Chaffee College, taking courses toward a degree in psychology, hoping to someday become a social worker working with children. During that time she was employed by Victoria's Secret, Windsor Fashions, and Limericks Tavern in Chino Hills. Layla had a giving spirit, always willing to help a friend or family member in need. She had a smile that lit up a room and a heart that loved fiercely. She was a loyal friend and loving daughter. She will be deeply missed by all who had the good fortune to know her. Drapers Mortuary 811 North Mountain Ave. Ontario, CA





