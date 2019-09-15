|
LEILA BROWN Feb. 20,1923 - Sept. 3, 2019 Leila Brown went to be with the Lord on September 3, 2019. She was born on February 20, 1923 on a farm near Auburn, Nebraska to Bryan and Mamie Jewel Erisman. She moved with her family to Pomona, California in 1937 and graduated from Pomona High School in 1941. She married Jesse Brown and lived in Pomona for 58 years before moving to Alta Loma. They were active members of the Pomona Church of the Brethren since 1938. She and Jesse were members of the Calico Rompers Square Dance Club for many years and Montclair Walkers for over 30 years. She and her sister Florine were known as "The Sisters" by many, as they were always together. She clerked at Buffum's Department Store for 9 years and Ontario Lamp & Shade Shop for 5 1/2 years. Leila is survived by her three children, Jim Brown (Brenda), Sandi Brooks and Mary Hines (Dan). Leila had 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great grand- children, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Jesse of 61 years, her three brothers, her sister and one grandson. She loved the Lord and faithfully served in her church and community. Leila was a wonderful example of love and devotion for her family and all who knew her. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held December 28, 2019 at 11:00 am. at Pomona Fellowship Church of the Brethren, 875 W. Orange Grove Ave. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Pomona Fellowship Church of the Brethren Women's Outreach.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Sept. 15, 2019