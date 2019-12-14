|
|
May 9, 1924 - December 7, 2019 Lena Jo Blain, 95, most recently of La Jolla, California, passed away quietly and in comfort. She was born in Huntington, West Virginia, and was the daughter of Walter John (WJ) Hauldren and Edna Hauldren. She early on lived in a log home without electricity or running water on a farm located in the remote Big Ugly Creek area of West Virginia before the family moved to Hamlin, West Virginia where she graduated from Hamlin High School. She graduated from West Virginia University and later in life obtained her Master's Degree in School Counseling from University of Laverne. She was an active member of Alpha Delta Pi, Alpha Upsilon chapter at West Virginia University both as a collegiate and as an alumnus, and was especially supportive of the establishment of the Alpha Delta Pi chapter at Cal State San Bernardino. She also received the Alpha Delta Pi Diamond Award for fifty years of membership. She married Harry Taylor Blain of Clifton Forge, Virginia on June 19, 1948. Harry was in the Air Force and for twenty years they moved to Air Force bases in Virginia, Ohio, Alaska and finally to Highland, California. She was a school teacher and taught at Wilson Elementary School in San Bernardino, California for over twenty years and for many years prior to that she taught elementary school in Fairborn, Ohio. She loved teaching her students and took great pains in preparing lesson plans far beyond the school requirements. Lena Jo was a devout Christian woman and was also always involved in extracurricular church activities such as prayer meetings and bible studies. Upon moving to Murrieta, California after the death of Harry in 1986, she helped establish two churches. She physically helped build Calvary Baptist Church in Anchorage, Alaska in 1956 to 1958 and was always very instrumental in teaching and assisting in all the churches she attended wherever she lived. She was a great cook and more often than not a young man in the air force, army, marines or navy far from home would be invited from the church to have Sunday dinner with Harry and her sons. She was also a very accomplished seamstress and made formal dresses for her sisters to wear to college dances. She continued sewing throughout most of her adult life. She was also an avid gardener and was famous for her ability to grow African Violets even in places like Alaska. Lena Jo is survived by her remaining sister, Nada Rose Gabardi, presently residing in Spring Hill, Tennessee and was preceded in death by her sister Nell Booth of Penhook Virginia, and her brothers Tom Hauldren and Chad Hauldren, both of Hamlin, West Virginia. Lena Jo and Harry had three sons, three grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Walter Charles Blain, married to Ada Blain (1951-2019) resides in Bossier City, Louisiana, their son Bryan Blain who resides with his wife Whitney and their two sons Benjamin and James in Dallas, Texas. Walt and Ada's daughter, Shilo McLaughlin resides with her husband Josh in Livingston, Louisiana along with their son Caden McLaughlin and daughter Zoalise McLaughlin. Her middle son Clinton Lee Blain is married to Maralee R. Blain, resides in San Diego, California, and her youngest son Shaun Blain is married to Parian Blain and reside in Long Beach, California. Shaun and Parian's only son Eli Blain resides with his wife Hannah in Dallas, Texas. A memorial service will be held on December 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Murrieta Valley Funeral Home, 24651 Washington, Murrieta, California (951) 626-0626. In lieu of flowers you may make a contribution to the Alpha Delta Pi Foundation online or by mail at 1386 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Dec. 14, 2019