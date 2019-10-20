|
|
January 25, 1922 - October 4, 2019 Lenora Earlene Coulson, La Quinta, CA - Earlene moved into her heavenly home on October 4, 2019 at the age of 97. She will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends. Earlene was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Earlene is survived by her sister, Leona "Pete" Dandurand Jones; son, Scott Coulson Jr.; daughter, Nancy Coulson Rasmussen, along with numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Services will be at the Stone Funeral Home in Upland, CA on October 25, 2019. Viewing will be at 10:00 a.m. with the memorial service to follow at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the in her honor.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Oct. 20, 2019