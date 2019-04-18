9/29/32 - 4/10/19 Leonard Ned Miller, of Upland, California, returned to our Heavenly Father to reunite with his eternal companion, Karlene, on the 10th of April 2019. "Ned", as he was most affectionately called, hailed from Bingham Canyon, Utah, where he was raised alongside his sister Joyce by their parents Leonard and Lillian Miller. He attended Bingham High School where he excelled in sports, music, and leadership. Shortly after graduating, Ned married Karlene Wilson, his high school sweetheart, in the Salt Lake Temple. He continued his education at Brigham Young University where he earned his degree in speech therapy. During this time, Ned and Karlene welcomed into this world their children Vicky, Kevin, and Cindy. He attended the Air Force ROTC program; and upon graduation from BYU, was commissioned as an officer in the United States Air Force. He was stationed in both Utah and Arkansas before separating from the service to pursue a career in hospital administration where he labored for the following 40+ years. He would move back to Utah during this time in his life, but eventually relocated the family to California. It was there that Ned and Karlene welcomed Darin and Derik into their lives...the family was complete. Ned continued to serve in health care under many different capacities and earned his Master of Business Administration degree at the age of 70. He had many passions in life, including fishing, reading, and going to the movies; but most people will remember Ned for his service. Over the years, he served in the Kiwanis Organization, Lion's Club, and Boy Scouts of America. Ned was also a strong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in several callings. He is still known today by many as Bishop Miller, or "My seminary teacher". However, his most satisfying calling has always been as husband, father, and grandpa. Ned is preceded in death by his lovely bride Karlene, father Leonard Leroy Miller, mother Lilian Orella Downs, sister Joyce Duffin Dumont, and grandsons David James Miller and James Whitney Hampton. Also waiting for Ned on the other side will be Duchess and Max, his two faithful canine companions whom he loved and adored. Charged with continuing to honor Ned's service to others on earth are his five children; Vicky Miller, Kevin (and Michelle) Miller, Cindy (and Scott) Hampton, Derik (and Patricia) Miller, and Darin (and Amy) Miller. Ned is also survived by 23 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren. The viewing will be held at 8:45 am on April 20, 2019, followed by funeral services at the chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1130 W. 21st Street, Upland, California, 91784. Amy Newmark, Stone Funeral Home 909-982-1369 Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary