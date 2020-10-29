1/1
Leslie Hedges
January 11, 1929 - October 18, 2020 Mr. Leslie C. Hedges, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, died peacefully at the age of 91. Leslie is survived by his daughter, Amanda Franklin (Roland), brother Alan Hedges (Anne), grandchildren, Sarah (Josh), Christopher (Amanda), Emily, and two great-grandchildren. Leslie was preceded in death by his parents, brother-James, wife-Joan, and daughter-Lindsey. Leslie was born in Tottenham, London, England, to Herbert and Daisy Hedges. He joined the National Service, serving in the Royal Artillery, based in Germany from 1947-1949. He married Joan in 1954 in London, and they were happily married for 62 years. Leslie moved to California with his wife and daughter and worked for Brush Research Manufacturing for 14 years. Leslie was an active member of his community, serving on the Civilian Volunteer Patrol Pomona Police Department, City of Pomona Planning Commission, Governor's Advisory Board for Lanterman Hospital, and Member of the Pomona Valley Shakespeare Club. In line with COVID-19 protocol, a private funeral will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the California Native Plant Society in Leslie's honor.


Published in Daily Bulletin on Oct. 29, 2020.
