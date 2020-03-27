|
July 10, 1944 - March 19, 2020 Lewis R. Torres, better known as "LOU", beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully at his home on March 19, 2020. Lou was born in Riverside, California then moved to Redlands where he met the love of his life MaryAnn Torres and shared 55 beautiful years together. Lou and MaryAnn had 2 children, Lisa Ann Graham (Torres), Ralph L. Torres and 4 grandchildren, Erick L. Graham, Wendie A. Graham, Brandon Torres and Karissa Torres. Lou was the most amazing, happiest, funniest and joyful man one could have ever known. He was always laughing and making others around him laugh. If you ever needed ANYTHING you could ALWAYS count on Lou for help. He will be deeply missed but never forgotten. Due to the Coronavirus, There will be a very small (immediate family only) funeral. A Memorial-Celebration of live service is to follow as soon as it is permitted. Information will be sent out with location, date and time.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Mar. 27, 2020