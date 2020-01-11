|
|
October 15, 1943 - January 4, 2020 Born to parents Mary Hixson Davis and Norman Hixon, Linda is survived by her husband Tom Cook, children Cari Bertrand of Carlsbad, Kathy Cook-Huebbe of Alta Loma, Kirsten Robertson of Kirkland WA., and Aaron Brooks of Phoenix AZ. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren as well as siblings Norma Ashworth of Coronado, Donna Wheeler of Houston TX., and Diane Wilson of Ashland OR. Linda graduated from Upland High School in 1961, and SDSU in 1965. Services will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Upland on Thursday January 16, at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the City of Hope or the Seattle Children's Autism Center.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Jan. 11, 2020