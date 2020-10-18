May 27, 1966 - October 14, 2020 Lisa Dewberry, age 54, passed away on Tuesday October 14, 2020 peacefully and with out pain. She was the daughter of Richard (deseased), and Judy Dewberry. She attented school in San Bernardino, and worked in various offices positions in the San Bernardino area. She was a wonderful artist and always had a ear to listen and to help. She is survived by her mother, Judy, son, Vincent, Brother, Richard Jr., Sister Natalie, 5 nieces, and various other family, and friends. She will be loved forever and missed dearly.





