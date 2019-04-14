LOIS EVELYN THOUVENELL With profound sadness we announce the passing of Lois Evelyn Thouvenell, our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched. She left us on April 2, 2019, sleeping peacefully surrounded by loved ones at her residence in Upland, California. She was in her 87th year. She was born on July 15, 1931 in Friendship, Arkansas to George and Nova Rowton. The family later moved to California where she attended El Monte High School. She was the beloved mother of her children Marty (Nancy), Patty (Rod), Beth, and Roy (deceased). Lois lived a full life as a loving mother, homemaker, and also worked in the manufacturing field. She loved her Catholic Faith and all of her many friends at Coy D. Estes Senior Apartments where she lived her last years. Most of all she loved her four children, nine Grandchildren, 14 Great Grandchildren, one Great Great Grandchild, and many nieces and nephews. Rosary and Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday April 16, 2019, St. Joseph Catholic Church, 877 N Campus Ave. Upland, CA. 91786. Rosary begins at 10:30 AM followed by the Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary