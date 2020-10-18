Lola Peterson

Dec. 28, 1920 - Sept. 20, 2020 On Sunday, September 20, 2020, Lola Nan Peterson, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away at the age of 99. Lola was the second of nine children born on December 28, 1920 to Lee and Ethel Kessel. On November 26, 1939, she married Ray Peterson in Elmer, Minnesota. The couple moved to California in 1946 where they built their home and lives in Pomona. Lola and Ray raised two daughters, Nancy and Margaret, and a son, Tom. Lola was known for her unwavering dedication to her faith and the organizations she belonged to. She was a charter and active member of Sons of Norway for fifty years as well as a Moose Lodge member and volunteer for fifty-seven years. Lola's civic calling led her to volunteer for the city of Pomona in numerous ways. She proudly contributed to the city's Centennial Commemorative Quilt project, completed the Citizen's Police Academy training and served as a dedicated volunteer to the LA County Fair for over thirty years. She was recognized repeatedly for her volunteerism and support of the city's community services programs working with seniors such as the Senior Citizens Activities and Meals Program (SCAMP) and the Palomares Senior Center. Lola was a long time member of both Trinity Lutheran Church in Pomona and most recently, Rock of the Foothills Lutheran Church in La Verne. She attended and volunteered in many capacities which fed her passion for her faith. Lola was known for her love of crafting: woodworking, painting, sewing and quilting. She enjoyed making handmade creations for holiday Christmas boutiques for all to enjoy. Each of her grandchildren are able to cherish a lovingly sewn wedding quilt Lola created as a wedding gift. Lola's sharp wit and determined spirit served as an exemplar to all who knew her. She was a problem solver who enjoyed working with her hands and volunteering her time to help others. Lola was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Ethel, seven of her siblings and her husband, Ray. She is survived by her three children; Nancy (Walter) Purio, Margaret (Squeek) Coats, Tom (Connie) Peterson and her sister, Phyllis; grandchildren Darin (Christy) Coats, Brian (Jody) Coats, Brad (Susan) Holstrom, Paul (Jennifer) Holstrom, Kristin (George) Franov, Karie (Eric) Walton, and Corey (Lisa) Peterson. Lola will also be greatly missed by her 16 great-grandchildren and her many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Lola was laid to rest on Friday, October 2, 2020. Lola joined her husband Ray in their entombment at the Pomona Cemetery Mausoleum.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store