LORENA GASS 1929-2019 Lorena Pearl Gass, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away on August 8, 2019. Born in Kansas on September 21, 1929, she spent most of her childhood in Texas, instilling a lifelong love of the South. Her favorite author was Carson McCullers, her favorite movie was 'Member of the Wedding', and her favorite flower was the bluebonnet. She was a Texas girl, through and through. She moved to Hollywood as a teenager, where she attended airline stewardess school for a short time, and then worked for Ann Daggett, editor of Photoplay. In 1950 she married Robert Gass, a U.S.A.F. major, and devoted herself to raising three children. As a family, they travelled the world, living in different cities in the U.S., as well as in other countries, including a four year stint in Greece. Lorena was a strong believer in education and was proud of the fact that all three of her children were college graduates with successful careers. A devoted grandmother, she gave her time and love to her three grandchildren buying books, playing games, doing school drop-offs and pick-ups, and doling out sweets throughout their childhood. Lorena was very outgoing and made friends wherever she went: neighbors, bank tellers, handymen, nurses, and gardeners all counted her as their confidant. After her husband's passing in 2004, Lorena rekindled her passion for travel once again, and took many trips over the next 15 years with her youngest son, Paul, to places like New York, San Francisco, Napa, Marin, Seattle, Portland, Charleston and Chicago. Her most recent trip to Nashville at the age of 88 culminated in realizing a lifelong dream of visiting the Grand Ole Opry. Lorena loved gardening, as well as a smart fashion accessory, and was a devoted member of the Ontario First Church of the Nazarine. She was a passionate story teller, well known for her gift of gab and frequent malapropisms, which endeared her to family members and stupefied linguists. She is survived by her three children, Robin, Bobby, and Paul, and her three grandchildren, Izabel, Jordan, and Graham.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Sept. 26, 2019