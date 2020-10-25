Louis (June) Dawson, Jr. 8/16/1961 - 10/08/2020 Louis (June) Dawson, Jr. was born on August 16, 1961 to Louis and Blanchie Dawson, Sr. in San Bernardino, California. Louis leaves to cherish his memories five children Darwin Dawson, TyTiana Dawson, Shaun Dawson, Shana Dawson, and LarJunae Dawson; 4 step-children Ronnie Yarber, Kimberly Yarber, Kelly Yarber, and Ricky Yarber; five grandchildren, one great-grandchild, 11 step-grandchildren; two brothers Andrew Dawson, and Kerry Dawson; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Viewing Services will be at Mark B. Shaw Mortuary in San Bernardino on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 4pm to 6pm. Homegoing Services will be Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11am at Greater Bethel M. B. C. at 222 E. 2nd St. San Bernardino.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store