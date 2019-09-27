|
|
LUCILE GATES CARR 10/5/1914 - 9/4/2019 Lucile Gates Carr passed away peacefully on September 4, 2019 at the Mt. San Antonio Gardens Oak Tree Lodge. Born in Marblerock, Iowa on October 5, 1914, Lucile was one-month shy of her 105th birthday. Lucy suffered early from serious childhood asthma. When she was 5 years old, despite generations of successful farming, her parents, Tena and Glen Gates decided to leave their livelihood, their families, their farm and move their 2 daughters, Estella and Lucy, to California in order to provide Lucy hope for a healthier life. They chose Pomona because Tena had a sister who lived there. Lucy attended San Antonio Elementary School, Emerson Jr High School and Pomona High School graduating in 1932. Noteworthy is that she was awarded Queen of the Los Angeles County Fair in 1931 and 1932. Early in life Lucy demonstrated extraordinary talent playing the piano. That talent was enhanced by an unusual focus and commitment to excellence. After high school she attended the Olga Steeb School of Music in Los Angeles from 1933-1935 where she graduated with honors. She continued her study of piano with Olga from 1936-1939 where she performed many times and distinguished herself as a concert pianist. Early in her career she borrowed $100 from her father to buy a music school in Alhambra and taught music. Feb 17, 1938, she married Richard L. Carr (Dick) at the Methodist Church in Pasadena. Their first home was in Alhambra where they lived until 1942. After the birth of their first child, Richard, they moved to Pomona where Dick worked as the accountant at Fernstrom Paper Mill until he started Carr Paper Company in 1944. Lucy sold her music school in Alhambra but continued to teach in Pomona, perform all over California and raise her family that now included Richard and their daughter, Dorothy. She contributed to her community in a variety of charities, as well as going back to school at the Claremont Graduate School where she earned a master's degree in music and studied under Dr. Lee Pattison. She walked at graduation with her class for her Masters degree while pregnant with her third child Barbara in 1950. While raising Richard, Dorothy, and Barbara, Lucy was active in the Assistance League of Pomona Valley, President one year, prominently involved with the establishment of a hearing clinic as an adjunct charity for the Assistance League, and later active in High Nooners, an auxiliary of Assistance League. Lucy was President of the Musicians Club of Pomona Valley. She was also an active long-time member of Claremont Foothill Philharmonic Committee supporting the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra. Lucy and Dick traveled the world fishing and playing golf. After Dick retired Lucy continued to perform as a concert pianist. Dick was large and in charge for many years while in later years Lucy took center stage. She was certainly an accomplished performer and continued to perform in various charitable venues until she was 97. Lucy and Dick were married an amazing 72 years. He passed at the age of 95 in 2010. Lucy was always a fan of golf, horse-racing, the Dodgers, and the Lakers on TV. She got her first computer when she was 90 to keep up with her 9 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and later 3 great-great grandchildren. Lucy leaves 3 children: Richard (Gail) of Corona Del Mar, Dorothy Rountree of Claremont, and Barbara Carr of Irvine and niece Patricia (Russ) Grieco of Palm Springs, daughter of her deceased sister Estella Forney. Richard and his wife Gail have 3 daughters: Christine, Katy and Keely. Dorothy and her now deceased husband John Rountree have 3 daughters: Kimberly, Allison, and Amy. Barbara has 3 children: Rebecca, Anna, and Glen. The family wishes to express gratitude to Lucy's beloved caregivers. In lieu of flowers, please consider Pomona Valley Hospital & Medical Center Foundation, 1798 N. Garey Ave, Pomona, CA 91767. A Memorial Service is planned for Sunday, October 6, 1 PM at Mt. San Antonio Gardens Assembly Room.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019