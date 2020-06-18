Lucy Lopez Castro, a long-time resident of Pomona, CA, died on April 30, 2020 at the age of 94, 40 days after her beloved husband, Ray C. Castro. They were married for 75 years. Lucy was born in La Verne, CA on December 15, 1925 to Louis and Jennie Lopez. She attended schools in La Verne. She was a volunteer parent at Lexington Elementary School in Pomona for many years and later became an instructional aide for Pomona Unified School District. She did volunteer work for Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and was a member of the altar society for Sacred Heart Church. Lucy is survived by 4 children, Rose Marie Coffin from Huntington Beach, Yvonne (Bonnie) Christy (Ken) from Upland, Raymond Castro (Juanita) from Chino and Anna Monroy (Tony) from Santa Fe Springs. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling, many trips to Mexico with husband Ray to visit family and friends and traveling through the U.S., Europe and Asia with her daughter. Lucy was laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery in Pomona. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for both Lucy and Ray. May the Lord bless her and keep her until we meet again. We miss you mom, with all our hearts!





