02/14/1934 - 08/17/2019 Luis Salazar, 85, passed away peacefully at home into the arms of his Lord, Saturday, August 17, 2019. Luis was born in Claremont, CA. He was employed by General Electric in Ontario as a Aircraft Engine Inspector for 30 years. Luis is survived by his wife Elena and his three children Arthur Salazar, Cindy Fin and Daniel Salazar. He has 10 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held in his honor 9/7/19 in Montclair at our Lady of Lourdes at 9:30 AM.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Sept. 4, 2019
